Arrest made in Raleigh double homicide that happened a year ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 26-year-old man is behind bars accused of shooting and killing two people in Raleigh more than a year ago.

Raleigh Police Department announced the arrest of Leronte Ahkei Williams on Friday morning.

Williams is accused of shooting and killing Teleah Richmond, 27, and Taferious Cannady, 24 on February 17, 2020.

The pair were found shot dead in a vehicle on McGuire Drive.

Williams faces two murder charges. However, Raleigh Police Department has not yet released a motive or specific details surrounding the homicide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighdouble homicideshootingdouble murder
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County sends 4,000 vaccine doses to other providers
Stimulus check updates: Senate begins marathon effort in push for COVID relief
Families plead for restrictions to be loosened in NC nursing homes
Ginger Zee joins the First Alert Team for Severe Weather townhall
Pope arrives in Iraq to rally Christians despite pandemic
FBI arrests Trump appointee Federico Klein in connection with Capitol riot
Canes fans bring the excitement in return to in-person games at PNC Arena
Show More
Durham couple charged for COVID test: How to avoid it happening to you
Homicide investigation raises fear in Jacksonville's LGBTQ community
MLB declares June 2 as Lou Gehrig Day
Should vaccine distribution be turned over to doctors?
Durham murder suspect already jailed charged in string of robberies
More TOP STORIES News