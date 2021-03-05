Arrest made in Raleigh double homicide that happened a year ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 26-year-old man is behind bars accused of shooting and killing two people in Raleigh more than a year ago.
Raleigh Police Department announced the arrest of Leronte Ahkei Williams on Friday morning.
Williams is accused of shooting and killing Teleah Richmond, 27, and Taferious Cannady, 24 on February 17, 2020.
The pair were found shot dead in a vehicle on McGuire Drive.
Williams faces two murder charges. However, Raleigh Police Department has not yet released a motive or specific details surrounding the homicide.
