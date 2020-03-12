Man arrested in shooting that injured Durham Boxcar Bar + Arcade employee

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was hurt in a shooting at Boxcar Bar + Arcade in Durham overnight Tuesday.A Boxcar employee was shot in the arm at the business, according to Durham police.Jamal Rashawn Evans, a 23-year-old Durham man, was arrested Thursday morning in relation to the shooting. Evans was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling causing serious injury, assault and battery and discharging a firearm within the city limits.Durham police did not release additional information about the shooting.