Man arrested in shooting that injured Durham Boxcar Bar + Arcade employee

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was hurt in a shooting at Boxcar Bar + Arcade in Durham overnight Tuesday.

A Boxcar employee was shot in the arm at the business, according to Durham police.

Jamal Rashawn Evans, a 23-year-old Durham man, was arrested Thursday morning in relation to the shooting. Evans was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling causing serious injury, assault and battery and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Durham police did not release additional information about the shooting.
