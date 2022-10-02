Man arrested in Fayetteville for kidnapping and burglary

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police arrested and charged a man Friday night for a home invasion and kidnapping.

Officers arrested Joshua Dashawn Smith, 35, after he broke into a home in the 1000 block of Cobra Drive Thursday night.

According to police, Smith entered the home and forced victim Desmond L. Dorsey, 30, into a Chrysler 300 at gunpoint before leaving the area.

Detectives with the Fayetteville police department later found Smith in the 7000 block of Jericho Drive using License Plate Reader cameras and additional technology. Dorsey was also found safe at the location.

Smith is charged with first degree kidnapping, burglary with intent to terrorize, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials said the incident is not random and that Smith and Dorsey knew each other.

