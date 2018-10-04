Man assault woman, flees with their child, Apex police say

A man is in custody after police in Wake County said he fled with a child after a possible assault. (Credit: CCBI)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man is behind bars after police in Wake County said he assaulted and woman and then fled with a child.

The incident started early Thursday morning in Apex.

Officials told ABC11 a woman called Apex police saying her child's father, 34-year-old Frankie Shipman, assaulted her and then took off with their child.

Raleigh police were called to assist, which is when they learned the man had outstanding warrants.

Raleigh officers located the man on I-540 and followed him.

They said the man then turned into a retirement community near Wakefield Pines Drive.

Shipman was arrested and the child was returned to the mother.

He charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female, and misdemeanor child abuse.
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
