Man on the run after stabbing 4 of his own family members at Raleigh home, deputies say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man stabbed four of his own family members in Raleigh on Sunday night, according to Wake County Sheriff's Office.

The stabbings happened just before 10 p.m. on Gamble Drive in Southeast Raleigh near the Neuse River.

Investigators said Carl Barkley stabbed his wife, his 16-year-old son and two other family members.

Barkley's wife reportedly took the weapon from her husband before he ran off.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Conditions of the other victims were not released.

Investigators have not release any information about a motive behind the stabbings.

Barkley remains at large. He is believed to be driving a blue Ford F-150 with NC license plate PJX-7909.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.
