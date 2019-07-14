Man attacks 69-year-old hotel manager over parking spot

HOLLYWOOD, Florida -- Florida police are looking for the man who attacked a 69-year-old hotel manager over a parking spot.

In newly released surveillance video, the man wearing a red shirt begins punching and attacking the manager.

The victim says he asked the man to move his car because he parked in a reserved parking spot. That's when he says the man in the red shirt became aggressive and attacked him.

The suspect was eventually pulled away by a woman he was with.

The hotel manager says he suffered swelling, bruises and possibly a concussion.

"He told me that when he comes to Hollywood, he parks wherever the (expletive) he wants to," said the manager.

The suspect has not been caught and no arrests have been made. According to WSVN-TV, the man was seen driving a red Ford Mustang.

RELATED: Man seen knocking down 88-year-old woman outside of southwest Houston H-E-B

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows a man near a flower cart hit Mary Rutkowski, knocking her to the ground outside the Buffalo Speedway store in early March.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaattackcaught on tapeman attackedelderlyelder abusecaught on videosurveillanceu.s. & worldsurveillance cameracaught on camerasurveillance video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: 19-year-old driver fell asleep before fatal U.S. 70 crash
Heat advisory in effect for parts of central NC
7/11 baby born at 7:11 p.m. on July 11 weighs 7 lbs., 11 oz.
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
1 dead in Cumberland County house fire
Teen killed, man hurt in Clayton drive-by shooting
Woman found dead in Goldsboro home after house fire
Show More
Powerful earthquakes strike in Indonesia and Australia
Robeson County parents charged with abusing, killing 1-year-old
7 tips for navigating Amazon Prime Day
SunFest draws crowds to Dix Park, boosts local businesses
Sea turtles break North Carolina nesting record
More TOP STORIES News