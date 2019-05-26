Man badly injured after stabbing in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man was badly injured after being stabbed Saturday evening, officials say.
Authorities say it happened in the 3900 block of Dowling Haven Place around 8 p.m.
A man was reported to have been stabbed and is in critical condition at WakeMed.
No other information has been released, as the investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates.
