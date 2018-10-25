Man paid for cocaine, got soap during drug deal at RDU, police say

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police said the only clean part of an intended drug deal at Raleigh-Durham International Airport was the fact that the drugs in question were actually bars of soap.

On Oct. 5, four people were arrested in a drug bust near the airport.

Investigators said Tarvarest Hargrave, 43 of Durham, bought about 3 pounds of cocaine from Luz Ortega, 44, Jason Anderson, 40, and Christopher Lopes, 28.

However, after a laboratory test showed the seized material was soap, police filed different felony charges on Tuesday.


Even though the drugs turned out to be soap, it's still a crime to sell something that people are supposed to believe is an illegal drug or to take part in a deal.

Hargrave is now charged with attempting to traffic in cocaine, while Anderson and Ortega are charged with possession with intent to sell a counterfeit controlled substance.

According to an arrest warrant for Anderson, Hargrave received "10 bars of Ivory soap wrapped in thick plastic wrap."

It's still unclear whether Anderson and Ortega knew the package was soap.
