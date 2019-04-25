Man breaks leg when electric scooter collides with car in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One man is in the hospital after an electric scooter he was riding collided with a car in downtown Raleigh on Thursday morning.
Police said the collision happened just before 12:30 a.m. on West Hargett Street at South Dawson Street.
Officers said the man, who was riding a Lime scooter, ran a red light and hit a car.
The unidentified male was taken to WakeMed with minor injuries and a broken leg.
Police did not say if the man will face charges.
Lime and Bird rolled into Raleigh in the summer of 2018.
In March 2019, the companies announced they would be leaving due to government regulation and increased fees imposed by Raleigh City Council.
