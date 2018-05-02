Man said he broke into California Taco Bell because he was drunk, hungry

A man broke into a fast-food restaurant in Pasadena to eat taco shells because he said he was drunk and hungry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PASADENA, Calif. --
A man broke into a fast-food restaurant in Pasadena, California, to eat taco shells because he said he was drunk and hungry.

Jose Cruz, 22, confessed to officers when he turned himself in at the police station.

He said he broke into the Taco Bell on Fair Oaks Avenue. After the early morning break-in, he said he snacked on taco shells.

He was arrested and faces commercial burglary charges.

Cruz is held on $20,000 bail.
