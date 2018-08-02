Man busts through front door of Raleigh McDonald's during early morning robbery

Ana Rivera
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Police are investigating after a man robbed a Raleigh McDonald's Thursday morning.

Police responded to the restaurant at Plantation Square near Capital Boulevard and Sumner Boulevard just after 3:30 a.m.

Police said a man broke into the front door of the McDonald's while two employees were still there.

The two employees were able to slip out of a back door unharmed.

Police said they do not have any suspects at this time.

It is unclear what the alleged robber took from the restaurant.

https://twitter.com/AnaRiveraABC11/status/1024948792947302401
