Police are investigating after a man robbed a Raleigh McDonald's Thursday morning.Police responded to the restaurant at Plantation Square near Capital Boulevard and Sumner Boulevard just after 3:30 a.m.Police said a man broke into the front door of the McDonald's while two employees were still there.The two employees were able to slip out of a back door unharmed.Police said they do not have any suspects at this time.It is unclear what the alleged robber took from the restaurant.https://twitter.com/AnaRiveraABC11/status/1024948792947302401