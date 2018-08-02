RALEIGH (WTVD) --Police are investigating after a man robbed a Raleigh McDonald's Thursday morning.
Police responded to the restaurant at Plantation Square near Capital Boulevard and Sumner Boulevard just after 3:30 a.m.
Police said a man broke into the front door of the McDonald's while two employees were still there.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The two employees were able to slip out of a back door unharmed.
Police said they do not have any suspects at this time.
It is unclear what the alleged robber took from the restaurant.
https://twitter.com/AnaRiveraABC11/status/1024948792947302401