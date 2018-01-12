Man catches fire after being tasered, tear gassed by French police

Man catches on fire after being tasered (KTRK)

PARIS, France --
A man caught fire after police simultaneously tasered and sprayed him with tear gas.

In the video, which may be disturbing for some to watch, Paris police are seen confronting a shirtless suspect who is insulting and threatening the officers.

They ask the man to calm down and stop before he is struck by one officer's baton.

The man is then tasered, and he catches fire. The officer who uses the taser can be heard asking who sprayed the gas as he rushes to douse the flames.

Police told France TV the man was not badly injured.
