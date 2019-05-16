u.s. & world

Man caught on camera stealing gumball machine from Utah doctor's office

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- A man was caught on camera smashing the window of a Utah doctor's office and stealing a large gumball machine.

The bizarre theft occurred overnight Monday at CopperView Medical Center in South Jordan, a suburb of Salt Lake City, local television station KSTU reported.

The gumball machine, a favorite among young patients, had been at the practice for nearly two decades and is worth about $1,000. The broken window will cost another $1,000 to repair.

"We had a toddler in here yesterday who kept coming up to the front desk almost in tears," Dr. Mary Tipton told KSTU.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, left the scene in a dark 2006 Chrysler 300 with sun damage to the roof. Anybody with information about the theft is asked to call South Jordan police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
utahbizarretheftu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Trump unveils immigration plan at White House
West Point to graduate its largest class of black women
Sharks on the move: How to track great whites heading north
Women respond to abortion laws with '#YouKnowMe' stories
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman mourns loss of son and boyfriend who got caught in rip current
Atlantic Beach's rough surf a reminder of rip current dangers
Johnston County woman says she was charged for using legal hemp
Triangle woman shares story about living with mental illness
Raleigh man charged with DWI after driving onto in-use soccer field
3 charged in killing of pregnant woman, 19, on SW Side
Fort Bragg soldier killed in training incident in Louisiana
Show More
Former Boylan Brewpub owner becomes Raleigh's first barrel maker
How the new 'Neighbors' app can help Fayetteville police fight crime
SAT 'adversity score' to give broader view of student circumstances
Trump unveils immigration plan at White House
Sharks on the move: How to track great whites heading north
More TOP STORIES News