Knightdale man charged after allegedly shooting cousin in the chest, police say

Darius Keyshawn Joyner

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged after he allegedly shot his cousin early Sunday morning, according to a release from Knightdale police.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Aqua Marine Lane.

Officials were responding to a shooting call, and when they got there, they found 17-year-old Isaiah Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

After an investigation, officials determined that that 22-year-old Darius Joyner, a resident of the house and a cousin of the victim, "shot Johnson after being awakened in the night."

Johnson was said to have been visiting from out of town. He was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Joyner has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 919-217-2261.
