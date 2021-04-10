explosives found

Man charged after explosives found across western NC town released on bond

Suspected explosive devices found near NC church, government building

BREVARD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who faced numerous charges including terrorism is out on bail after more than a dozen explosives were found in western North Carolina back in March.

Terry Lee Barham, 64, of Brevard, bonded out of jail on Tuesday on a $280,000 bail, the Transylvania County Court confirmed to ABC-affiliate WLOS.

Braham was charged with multiple offenses including three counts of terrorism and being in possession of a weapon of mass destruction.



On March 14, Brevard officers found "several small suspected incendiary devices" across the city's downtown area -- one of which detonated causing "little damage" to the American Legion Lodge.

Officials said they found additional evidence to the incident inside Barham's home including material that was used to make incendiary devices like those found near the church and government building. According to police, Barham's home and the three places where the explosives were found were all within a couple of blocks of one another.

