RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself to a person at Berkshire Cameron Village, according to a warrant.
The warrant said that 24-year-old Elijah Johnson III, of Raleigh, unlawfully went into Berkshire on March 3 and touched himself sexually "in the presence of a person."
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The incident was said to have happened in the lobby.
Johnson has been charged with first-degree trespassing and remaining as well as indecent exposure.
He is being held in the Wake County jail under a $1,000 bond and is set to appear in court on April 8.
Man charged after allegedly exposing himself at Cameron Village, warrant says
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News