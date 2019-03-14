Man charged after allegedly exposing himself at Cameron Village, warrant says

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself to a person at Berkshire Cameron Village, according to a warrant.The warrant said that 24-year-old Elijah Johnson III, of Raleigh, unlawfully went into Berkshire on March 3 and touched himself sexually "in the presence of a person."The incident was said to have happened in the lobby.Johnson has been charged with first-degree trespassing and remaining as well as indecent exposure.He is being held in the Wake County jail under a $1,000 bond and is set to appear in court on April 8.