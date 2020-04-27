Raleigh man charged with murder after Holly Springs woman found dead in trunk of her car

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man is charged with murder after a Holly Springs woman's body was found in the trunk of her car.On Monday, Holly Springs Police said that on Friday just before 4 p.m., the Highway Patrol stopped 32-year-old Lance Darnell Gordon in Edgecombe County for speeding. Gordon, who was driving a car owned by 47-year-old Angela Mac Lee, was arrested on charges stemming from the traffic stop and because he had an outstanding warrant.The Highway Patrol asked Holly Springs Police to help contact Lee and ask whether she knew where her car was.After police were unable to reach Lee on Friday evening, they went back to her home Saturday morning and again could not find her. Getting suspicious, officers began an investigation and got search warrants for her Holly Springs home and her car, which was still in Edgecombe County.When investigators searched Lee's vehicle, they found her remains in the trunk.Holly Springs Police charged Gordon with first-degree murder and larceny of motor vehicle.The investigation into Lee's death continues.