Man charged after Humvee crashes into Raleigh home

Ronald Knighting

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have charged a man who allegedly drove a Humvee into a house early Saturday.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Wade Avenue near the corner of Dogwood Lane and Wade Avenue.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officials say a Humvee, driven by 34-year-old Ronald Knighting, hit a pole and crashed into a house.

The house was heavily damaged and deemed unsafe by Raleigh inspectors.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

According to a court filing, Knighting has been charged with driving while impaired, concealing a gun while alcohol is in the body, and discharge of a firearm within city limits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcar crashcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
Raleigh man sentenced after taking inappropriate pictures of 1-year-old girl
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Pedestrian in critical condition after Fayetteville crash
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Show More
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
More TOP STORIES News