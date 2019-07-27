Man charged after Humvee crashes into Raleigh home

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have charged a man who allegedly drove a Humvee into a house early Saturday.
It happened around 1 a.m. on Wade Avenue near the corner of Dogwood Lane and Wade Avenue.
Officials say a Humvee, driven by 34-year-old Ronald Knighting, hit a pole and crashed into a house.
The house was heavily damaged and deemed unsafe by Raleigh inspectors.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
According to a court filing, Knighting has been charged with driving while impaired, concealing a gun while alcohol is in the body, and discharge of a firearm within city limits.
