Man charged after Humvee crashes into Raleigh home

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have charged a man who allegedly drove a Humvee into a house early Saturday.It happened around 1 a.m. on Wade Avenue near the corner of Dogwood Lane and Wade Avenue.Officials say a Humvee, driven by 34-year-old Ronald Knighting, hit a pole and crashed into a house.The house was heavily damaged and deemed unsafe by Raleigh inspectors.No injuries were reported from the incident.According to a court filing, Knighting has been charged with driving while impaired, concealing a gun while alcohol is in the body, and discharge of a firearm within city limits.