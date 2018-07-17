Man charged after shopper says he was naked in Cary parking lot

Cary police have arrested a 22-year old man they say was sitting naked in his car in the parking lot of a grocery store.

A woman was loading groceries into her car when she noticed the man who, according to investigators, was also touching himself.

The woman, who lives in Cary, did not return a request for comment.

But other women at the Crescent Commons shopping center had plenty to say.

"My granddaughters live here. And, you know, my daughter-in-law comes here and, you know, you've got to be careful," Leone Maxwell told ABC11.

Shopper Donna Enichen said she knows exactly what she would do if it happened to her.

Just before heading into the Harris Teeter at Crescent Commons she said, "I would pick up the phone. I'd call the police. The Cary Police are wonderful. I know they'd be here in moments and they would take care of it."

That's exactly what the woman did Monday.

Cary police flooded the parking lot with officers and located the suspect.

Timothy Clifford Hodge, of the Randolph County town of Trinity was charged with indecent exposure and later released from jail on a $500 bond.

The charge is a misdemeanor and Hodge is due back in court in September.

Some shoppers fear men who exposed themselves may be a step away from a more physical sex crime.

"I really truly think you need to get help so you don't get to that next step," Leone Maxwell said.
