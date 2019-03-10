kidnapping

Clayton man charged after stealing car with children inside, police say

Brian Keith Allen Jr. charged with car theft and kidnapping

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 22-year-old man has been charged after stealing a car with two children in the backseat, Clayton police said.

Brian Keith Allen Jr. was charged with stealing a car and two counts of second degree kidnapping.

Police said Allen stole a car around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night. The car had been left running at the gas pumps of a Handee Hugo's conveinience store on Pritchard Road.

According to police, Allen said he had no idea there were children in the car and that he was just trying to get to Dunn.

The children, ages 7 and 3, started to scream as the car pulled away and Allen stopped to ask the kids if they could call someone, police said.

The mother's phone had been left in the car so the 7-year-old called an uncle. Allen then told the children an address where they could be found.

The Clayton Police Department and Johnston County Sheriff's deputies recovered the unharmed children on Covered Bridge Road and an arrest was made.

Allen is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Police warn parents to never leave your kids unattended in public, especially inside an unlocked car because criminals will take advantage of an easy opportunity no matter the location.
