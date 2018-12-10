Man charged after traffic stop leads to homicide arrest

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police officers arrested and charged a man in connection to the shooting death of a pregnant woman.

Authorities said on Dec. 9, a Fayetteville police officer noticed a White Ford F-150 that matched the description of the car involved in a homicide earlier in the week.

The officer stopped the truck and found the driver also matched the description authorities gave for the suspect.

Homicide detectives responded to the traffic stop and arrested 21-year-old Markez Jaquan Mcgriff.

Mcgriff was arrested for the murder of Thailia Christina Thomas. Authorities also said that after shooting Thomas, Mcgriff shot another woman as he was leaving.

Mcgriff was booked in the Cumberland County Detention Center and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

He was not given a bond and will have his first court appearance on Dec. 10.
