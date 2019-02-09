Man charged during Confederate monument protest in Raleigh

William Barrett Powell

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A man was charged after a protest over Confederate monuments took place at the State Capitol on Saturday.

Officials say the charges were filed during the "Crush Confederates at Our Capital" protest.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

William Barrett Powell, 28, of 533 New Bern Avenue, was charged with injury to personal property and simple assault.

Downtown Raleigh was filled with large crowds Saturday thanks to several other events that were also taking place.

RELATED: HKonJ 2019 march and rally draws crowds in Raleigh
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
protestconfederate monumentRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Nash County
Virginia Lt. Gov. asked to step down from board at Duke
HKonJ 2019 march and rally draws crowds in Raleigh
Triangle sheriffs respond to increase ICE enforcement
IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019
Waffle House taking reservations for Valentine's Day dinner
Man tasered 11 times during 'vicious' traffic stop: Lawsuit
No. 8 Tar Heels hold off Hurricanes 88-85 in overtime
Show More
Angry woman wanting beef patties smashes restaurant windows
VIDEO: Woman struck in NC hit-and-run while walking with driver's ex
Huskies enter home through doggy door, kill family's dogs
NC State holds off Pitt 79-76 to snap 3-game skid
Target employee donates kidney to co-worker in need
More News