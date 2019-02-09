Man charged during Confederate monument protest in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --A man was charged after a protest over Confederate monuments took place at the State Capitol on Saturday.
Officials say the charges were filed during the "Crush Confederates at Our Capital" protest.
William Barrett Powell, 28, of 533 New Bern Avenue, was charged with injury to personal property and simple assault.
Downtown Raleigh was filled with large crowds Saturday thanks to several other events that were also taking place.
