Raleigh man charged with impersonating Army officer, landing helicopter at SAS

Federal authorities have charged a Raleigh man with impersonating an Army officer and landing a helicopter at SAS in Cary.

Officials said Christian Desgroux, 57, pretended to be an Army lieutenant general transporting a person for a classified briefing at SAS.

On Friday, SAS officials confirmed that the helicopter did land on the campus in November.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said he is accused of "pretending to be a united states Army lieutenant general engaged in transporting a person for a classified briefing and under such guise having asserted authority to land a helicopter at sas headquarters."

Desgroux is also facing unrelated charges of domestic violence including stalking, assault on a female, and violating a protective order.

If convicted of the federal charged, Desgroux would face a maximum of 3 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.
