Dallas man charged for repeatedly punching woman over parking spot

DALLAS, Texas -- A bartender in Dallas, Texas, is out of a job after he was caught repeatedly punching a woman outside of his workplace.

Austin Shuffield has been charged with aggravated assault, interference with a 911 call and public intoxication.

Police said the altercation started with an argument because the woman's car was allegedly blocking a parking lot exit.

When the woman pulled out her phone to call police, Shuffield was seen slapping the phone out of her hand. In return, the woman punched him.

The video then shows Shuffield repeatedly punching the woman while holding a gun in his hand.

The owner of the bar and barbershop where Shuffield works said it was shocking to see such bad behavior from an otherwise good employee.

"A very good employee," owner Braxton Martin said. "Somebody that never has anger or reached out in any way to hurt or be violent towards anyone."

So far, there has been no word on the woman's identity or how badly she was injured.
