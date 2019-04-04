Man charged in 16 burglaries at various Raleigh businesses

October 21 burglary of China Star, located at 6109 Rock Quarry Rd.;

January 10 burglary of Subway, located at 6209 Rock Quarry Rd.;

January 26 burglary of Pizza Hut, located at 6109 Rock Quarry Rd.;

February 6 burglary of China Star, located at 6109 Rock Quarry Rd.;

February 6 burglary Glamorama, located at 6209 Rock Quarry Rd.;

February 10 burglary Grewel Mart, located at 6109 Rock Quarry Rd.;

March 10 burglary of Hibachi 88, located at 6213 Rock Quarry Rd.;

March 10 burglary of Pizza Hut, located at 6109 Rock Quarry Rd.;

March 10 burglary of Subway, located at 6209 Rock Quarry Rd.;

March 14 burglary of Guaranteed Supply located at 1421 Diggs Dr.;

March 15 burglary of Larry's Supermarket located at 2041 Milburnie Rd.;

March 15 burglary of Don Lee Tire located at 3500 Lake Woodard Dr.;

March 16 burglary of Larry's Supermarket located at 2041 Milburnie Rd.;

March 18 burglary of Fleet Pride located at 3901 Jones Sausage Rd.;

March 28 attempted burglary of Larry's Supermarket located at 2041 Milburnie Rd.;

March 29 burglary of 919 Vape located at 6209 Rock Quarry Rd.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 51-year-old man is facing charges after police say he committed 16 burglaries over the course of five months.Daron Mitchell Sr. is charged with 15 counts of felony breaking and entering, nine counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, one count of attempted felony breaking and entering, one count of felony attempted larceny, one count of possession of burglary tools and one count of injury to real propertyThe businesses robbed included a Pizza Hut, a Subway and a Chinese restaurant. He robbed some restaurants more than once, police say. And, on one day in March, he allegedly robbed three places on Rock Quarry Road.Mitchell is tied to the following burglaries: