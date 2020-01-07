Raleigh man charged in 2009 kidnapping, rape of pregnant woman in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department detectives arrested a man accused of raping a pregnant woman in January 2009.

According to Fayetteville Police Department, 49-year-old Shawn Joseph Barnes is charged with rape, kidnapping, and battery on an unborn child.

Detectives said the victim, who was pregnant at the time of the assault, was walking on Murchison Road when a man asked her if she needed a ride. The suspect then drove her to an isolated location where he raped her.

Fayetteville Police Department said the initial investigation went cold in 2009, but the sexual assault kit from this case was recently tested using funding form the Bureau of Justice Assistance's FY2015 National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Grant. Data from the kit pushed detectives to identify Barnes as a suspect.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
