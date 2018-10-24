Man charged in connection to motorcycle crash that injured man, 6-year-old child

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Authorities arrested and charged a man in connection to a hit-and-run that happened in Vance County in August .
Christopher Ryan Tyndall, 25, of Kenly, was located and arrested by investigators Monday, Oct. 22 after an intensive search.
On Saturday, Aug. 25 around 2:50 p.m., the State Highway Patrol was called to investigate a two-vehicle crash on NC 39 near Gillburg Rd.
Jacob Aaron Elliott, 32, of Henderson, was traveling south on NC-39, driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, when he slowed down to make a left turn and was hit from behind by a white SUV.
As a result, both Mr. Elliott and the passenger, 6-year-old Hunter Elliott, of Henderson, were ejected from the motorcycle.
Both were transported to Duke Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV, Tyndall, fled the scene after the crash.
Authorities charged Tyndall with felony hit and run, reckless driving and driving without a license.
He was transported to the Vance County Jail and placed under a $75,000 secured bond.