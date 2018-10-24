Man charged in connection to motorcycle crash that injured man, 6-year-old child

Authorities arrested and charged a man in connection to a hit-and-run that happened in Vance County in August .Christopher Ryan Tyndall, 25, of Kenly, was located and arrested by investigators Monday, Oct. 22 after an intensive search.On Saturday, Aug. 25 around 2:50 p.m., the State Highway Patrol was called to investigate a two-vehicle crash on NC 39 near Gillburg Rd.Jacob Aaron Elliott, 32, of Henderson, was traveling south on NC-39, driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, when he slowed down to make a left turn and was hit from behind by a white SUV.As a result, both Mr. Elliott and the passenger, 6-year-old Hunter Elliott, of Henderson, were ejected from the motorcycle.Both were transported to Duke Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.The driver of the SUV, Tyndall, fled the scene after the crash.Authorities charged Tyndall with felony hit and run, reckless driving and driving without a license.He was transported to the Vance County Jail and placed under a $75,000 secured bond.