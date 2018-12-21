FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Duggins Way.
Police said Christopher Lock, 29, of Fayetteville died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after being shot multiple times inside an an upper-floor unit.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Officials also said the shooting was not a random act; Lock had been shot by a person he knew.
On Friday, detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department Homicide unit charged a suspect in connection with the shooting.
Bennjamin Wright, 17, was charged with Voluntary Manslaughter. Wright turned himself in to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he remains under a $50,000 secured bond.
The video in the media player above is from a previous story.