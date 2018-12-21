Man charged in connection with fatal Fayetteville apartment complex shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

No arrests have been made in a homicide on Duggins Way.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Duggins Way.

Police said Christopher Lock, 29, of Fayetteville died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after being shot multiple times inside an an upper-floor unit.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officials also said the shooting was not a random act; Lock had been shot by a person he knew.

On Friday, detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department Homicide unit charged a suspect in connection with the shooting.

Bennjamin Wright, 17, was charged with Voluntary Manslaughter. Wright turned himself in to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he remains under a $50,000 secured bond.

The video in the media player above is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidemurderFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NC woman accused of killing 12-year-old in 1992
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody
Terminally ill preschooler proposes to therapist at Duke Children's Hospital
Response to viral GoFundMe page seeks ladders to defeat border wall
Trump says shutdown could 'last for a very long time'
Holiday travel expected to hit record levels
Woman apologizes after making fun of toddler's weight in social video
Full cold moon, meteor shower to arrive near the winter solstice
Show More
Travis Scott to perform with Maroon 5 at Super Bowl
Former Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate
NC joins 13 other states to stop White House blocking birth control
VIDEO: Durham man steals packages off porch
No danger in drinking 4-5 cups of coffee per day, FDA says
More News