Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Durham gas station

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham police have arrested a 65-year-old man accused of hitting a 39-year-old woman with his car and then fleeing the scene.
William Patrick Carl, 65, of Durham is charged with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury/death.
The incident happened just before 10 Sunday night outside of the Circle K near 108 NC Highway 54.
Police said Christina Marie Hayes, of Durham, was hit by a 2018 Honda CRV while trying to cross the road.
"There's a lot of accidents in the early morning," said Gina Allen, an employee at the nearby MediterrAsian Bistro. "You know if somebody crosses the road at night, you can't see them because it's very dark out there."
She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.
Officials said they do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.
"She was a nice lady, cool, outspoken, joyful because she stayed happy," said Hayes' former neighbor Shamel Spears. "She was always happy when she was around. She was a real nice lady."
**video on this article is from the initial report**