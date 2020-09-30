Washington D.C. man turns himself for Durham hit-and-run crash that critically injured motorcyclist

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A D.C. man turned himself into the Durham Police Department four days after allegedly being involved in a Saturday night hit-and-run crash that critically injured a motorcyclist in Durham.Damion Hughes, 20, of Washington D.C., was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury in connection to the crash.The hit-and-run crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Angier Avenue at Pleasant Drive.Durham police have not provided an update on the Morrisville man who was driving the motorcycle at the time.