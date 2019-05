Man charged in fatal attack on Appalachian Trail

ABINGDON, Va. -- Federal authorities said a Massachusetts man has been arrested in an attack on the Appalachian Trail that left one person dead and another severely injured.U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said in a news release Sunday that James L. Jordan, 30, of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, was arrested early Saturday and charged with murder and assault.The Wythe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Saturday that two hikers reported a man with a machete was attacking people. The federal release doesn't identify the weapon but describes the attack as a "deadly stabbing."Authorities say the federal charges against Jordan will be filed officially on Monday and Jordan will have a first appearance in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.It wasn't clear if Jordan has an attorney.