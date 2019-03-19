Man charged in fatal shooting on Remington Circle in Durham

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers have made an arrest after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Remington Circle after 1 a.m.



When officers arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, who later died, was identified as Marcus Jackson, of Durham.

Police have charged Shajuan Dwatray Ervin, 25, of Durham, with murder.

Shajuan Dwatray Ervin



Ervin has been taken to the Durham County Jail.

Investigators said the shooting was not random.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimedurham policehomicide investigationhomicideshootingman killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Scammers impersonate Walmart employees, target your receipt
Can you believe this $4.5 million home is right here in Durham?
Teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty
Marine's photo used to swindle CA hair stylist out of her life savings
Police warn of 'zombie raccoons' possibly infected with distemper
As accused killer awaits extradition, memorial grows for Nash Co. woman
Wake County gives $4M property to Fuquay-Varina for free
Show More
'New beginning:' Atlantic Beach man still rebuilding after Florence
Teen with broom saves children from dog attack
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy gets gift of mobility
3 dead as hundreds of homes flooded across Midwest
More TOP STORIES News