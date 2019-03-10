Man charged in hospital employee stabbing in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged after allegedly stabbing an employee at Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield, officials say.

Authorities have charged 25-year-old Connor Phillip Sullivan with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in connection with the stabbing.

Officials say the stabbing happened shortly after 6 p.m. Sullivan was said to have been awaiting treatment at the emergency room when he stabbed an employee, who has been identified as 52-year-old Eric Hammond, with a knife.

As of 11 p.m. Saturday, Hammond is said to be in stable condition.

After the stabbing, Sullivan fled the ER on foot and was chased down by police. He was taken into custody several blocks from the hospital and has since been placed in the Johnston County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond.

"There was an incident in our Smithfield emergency department this evening and one of our coworkers was injured. The safety of employees and patients is our top priority," a Johnston Health spokesperson said in a statement. "Smithfield Police are investigating, and we're cooperating fully. Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee and our employee's family."
