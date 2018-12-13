Man charged in killing of 71-year-old Johnston County woman who disappeared

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help finding 71-year-old Kathy Thomas. (Credit: Johnston County Sheriff's Office)

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man has been charged in the killing of a 71-year-old woman who disappeared on Nov. 13, officials say.

On Nov. 30, deputies responded to the 7100 block NC Hwy 222 West in Kenly after being contacted to check up Kathy Thomas, 71. They couldn't find her, and thus began a missing persons investigation.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged Kenneth Wayne Lamm, 50, with first-degree murder in Thomas' death.

Lamm already has a record, with crimes ranging from sex offenses to theft.

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Harper Street East, where they located a body they believe to be Thomas'.

The body is being transported to the Medical Examiner's office for autopsy and further evidence collection.

