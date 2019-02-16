A man has been charged in the murder of a 65-year-old Rocky Mount woman on Saturday, police said.Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Rocky Mount police officers located an unresponsive female at 1716 Windsor Drive.65-year-old Sandra Faye Epps was pronounced dead at the scene.Tyquon Marquese Draughn, 21, has been charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text - A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.