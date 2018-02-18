Man charged in north Raleigh shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh Police have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting in north Raleigh Friday night. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting in north Raleigh Friday night.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Tahvier Jamell Cambridge was arrested Saturday. He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Sunbow Falls Lane in the area of the Windsor Falls Apartments.

A 15-year-old male victim was taken to WakeMed. His condition was not immediately known.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Cambridge has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
raleigh policeraleigh newsgun violenceRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News