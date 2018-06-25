A 27-year-old man was charged after allegedly firing at multiple law enforcement officers during a domestic assault call Friday night.According to Harnett County officials, two Dunn City police officers and two Harnett County deputies responded to the call on Pope Road in Dunn.When authorities arrived, they found Trevor West armed and flashing a handgun.Reports state West failed to comply with authorities and began to shoot at the officers when two returned fire.West was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.He was then charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, and one count of assault on a female.The NC State Bureau of Investigation investigated the incident as a matter of protocol.If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole.