Man charged in Sampson County murder

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is charged with murder in the death of a Sampson County woman.

In a statement, Sampson County Sheriff's Office said deputies found 29-year-old Belinda Davis dead inside her home on Harnett Dunn Highway early Friday morning.

Investigators later identified 23-year-old Darrius Blue of Dunn, N.C., as a suspect and charged him with murder. He is in jail on no bond.

"I am proud of the hard work deputies and investigators, have and continue to put into this case." Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said in a written statement.
