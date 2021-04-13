road rage

Nash County man charged after firing shots at car along Highway 401, sheriff's office says

Man charged in Wake County road-rage shooting on Highway 401

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Nash County man has been charged after firing shots at another motorist Tuesday morning.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said John Davis, 38, of Spring Hope, was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and one felony count of discharging a weapon into a dwelling or occupied vehicle.

Deputies responded to the area of Highway 401 and 96 around 8:30 a.m. for a road-rage incident. Witnesses and a victim and Davis were traveling down Highway 401 when the victim merged in front of Davis' vehicle, deputies said.

Witnesses said Davis and the victim exchanged words at a stoplight and once the victim proceeded down the road, two gunshots were heard. According to the sheriff's office, witnesses said Davis fired one shot into the pavement and one toward the victim's car.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Deputies said Davis allegedly dumped the gun and ammo into a drain before being requested to return to the scene.

Davis is being processed in the Wake County Detention Center.

