Man facing attempted murder charges after man cut in face, neck

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing attempted murder charges after Cumberland County deputies say he cut another man in the neck and face Tuesday.Anthony Goins was arrested and is facing charges including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill.Deputies responded to an assault call along the 2600 block of Sandhill Road. When they arrived, they found Dennis Leseane with cuts on his face and neck. He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery to repair the cuts.Leseane told deputies he was driving on Highway 87 south when he saw Goins. Leseane pulled over and asked Goins, "You looking for me? I think we need to talk."After the two rode around and talked, Leaseane pulled into a BP Station at Sandhill Road and Highway 87 when he said Goins pulled out a sharp instrument and began cutting him.Leseane said after the cutting, Goins jumped out of the car and ran away.Goins was arrested on Swallowtail Court in Fayetteville. He is being held on a $200,000 secured bond.