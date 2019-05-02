Man charged with attempted rape of housekeeper at Garner hotel

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- On April 27, a housekeeper at the Best Western Plus Edison Inn on Mechanical Road in Garner reported being sexually assaulted while working at the hotel.According to court documents, Brandon Blackstock, 33, of Halifax County, was arrested and faces charges of attempted second-degree forcible rape, kidnapping and sexual battery.The housekeeper spoke with ABC11 but does not want to be identified.She said the man touched her backside but she gave him the benefit of the doubt and figured it was an accident.The next day, she said, she went to his room to clean it.She said she knocked and nobody answered, so she poked her head inside. She said that's when he pulled her in, threw her on the bed, got on top of her and started touching and kissing her. She said she punched him in the stomach but he kept on.Then, she said, she kneed him. She was able to run off and get help. She reported the assault to Garner Police, who arrested Blackstock at the hotel.A recent 20/20 news report said Unite Here, a labor union representing workers in the hospital industry, estimates a majority of their members who are housekeepers have been sexually harassed.The victim in the Garner case said she is afraid to go back to work. She said she took this week off.ABC11 reached out to Best Western but hasn't heard back.Court documents show Blackstock is expected in court on May 30.