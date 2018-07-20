The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was struck and killed in Johnston County Friday morning.Officials said the incident happened just before 4 a.m. in the 2200 block of Federal Road.Authorities said 49-year-old Thelbert Byrd, of Raleigh, was traveling west when he struck 53-year-old Forrest Williams, of Benson, who was walking in the roadway.Byrd was charged with a DWI and operating a vehicle without a license.Troopers said other charges could be possible.