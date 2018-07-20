Raleigh man charged with DWI after pedestrian hit, killed in Johnston County

EMBED </>More Videos

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was struck and killed in Johnston County Friday morning. (WTVD)

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was struck and killed in Johnston County Friday morning.

Officials said the incident happened just before 4 a.m. in the 2200 block of Federal Road.

Authorities said 49-year-old Thelbert Byrd, of Raleigh, was traveling west when he struck 53-year-old Forrest Williams, of Benson, who was walking in the roadway.

Byrd was charged with a DWI and operating a vehicle without a license.

Troopers said other charges could be possible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian injuredpedestrian struckjohnston county newsdwiJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Texas Chick-fil-A
13 people dead, 4 missing after duck boat sinks on Missouri lake
Drugs, guns found at Fayetteville day care center during gang-unit bust
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Second suspect in Durham bank robbery in custody
Burger King offers free cheeseburgers to terminally ill dog
Tornadoes sweep through Iowa; major damage and some injuries
3 kids, 4 adults displaced after fire at Fayetteville home
Show More
Cost to park at Wake County schools increasing to $200
Immigration activists interrupt Rep. Price's Raleigh town hall
Arrest made in Durham bank robbery where teller was shot
Scam email claims it caught you watching porn
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
More News