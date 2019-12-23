car crash

Man charged with DWI in Fayetteville crash that killed 7-year-old boy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged with DWI in a deadly crash where a child was killed in Fayetteville earlier this month.

Joseph Simmons was arrested for involuntary manslaughter, driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, speeding, and no seatbelt, police said on Monday.

Fayetteville police said a 7-year-old boy died after a crash that seriously injured three others on Dec. 9.

Police said Simmons was traveling north on Hope Mills Road while another car, driven by Kamran Figaro, turned left onto Hope Mills Road from Ashton Road, causing the vehicles to collide.

Figaro was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

Figaro, Simmons, a 7-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

