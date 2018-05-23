Man charged with DWI while on 4-wheeler in Garner parking lot

GARNER, NC (WTVD) --Garner police have arrested a man they said was under the influence while driving a 4-wheeler.
The incident happened Tuesday at Avery Square Apartments on 122 Avery Street.
Officers said they found an impaired Ifoma Fowler, 45, operating an ATV and took him into custody.
Question: Can you be arrested for driving while impaired while on a 4 wheeler in a parking lot of an apartment complex. Answer: Yes. Just ask Mr. Ifoma Fowler, of Raleigh who was arrested last night by GPD in the PVA of 122 Avery Street and charged with DWI. pic.twitter.com/ui52PXWGW4— Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) May 23, 2018
He was charged with driving under the influence.
Fowler was also charged with a DWI in 2011.
Police are reminding residents that DWIs can be issued when people are operating many moving "vehicles."
"What a lot of people don't realize is you can actually get a DWI on a lawn mower, on a 4-wheeler, on a bicycle," said Sgt. Chris Adams.