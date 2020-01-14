Wake County man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting teen walking to school bus stop

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man is charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teen girl who was on her way to her school bus stop last Thursday morning.

Wake County Sheriff's deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Emandes Ramirez, of Zebulon, later that day. He is still at the Wake County jail under a $1 million bond.

Ramirez is charged with first-degree kidnapping, statutory rape of a child age 15 or under, and statutory sex offense with a child age 15 or under.

The girl told deputies that as she was walking to her bus stop Thursday morning, Ramirez grabbed her from behind, put her in his car, and drove her to a shed behind his mobile home where he forced her to perform sex acts and sexually assaulted her, according to a search warrant.

Ramirez then put the girl back in his car and while driving her to school, used Google Translate on his cellphone to translate Spanish to English to communicate with the girl, telling her she looked pretty, that he wanted to be friends, and not to tell anyone what happened, according to the warrant.

Investigators used surveillance footage from the school to identify Ramirez's car used to drop the girl off, which allowed them to arrest him that day, according to the warrant.

Ramirez is due in court January 30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyzebulonkidnappingsex offensesexual assaultwake county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harnett County teacher killed in his front yard: Sheriff
Raleigh mom out $1,700 after scammer 'rents' home he didn't own
VIDEO: Students run to safety as strong wind blows roof off school gym
Apex teens go viral with creative ping pong video
Fayetteville Police arrest suspect in woman's stabbing, multiple robberies
Durham leaders speak about McDougald housing crisis
Berger says GOP will give up on getting votes for budget override
Show More
Jewelry gives 'hope' to young women aged out of foster care
WWII veteran asking for special Valentine's Day gift
Authorities say girl's plea for help on CA highway was hoax
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
More rain on Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News