Man charged with murder after Goldsboro woman's body found in container

Police have charged a man accused of hiding a woman's body in a container near a Goldsboro road. (Credit: Goldsboro police)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man initially accused of concealing a woman's death and disposing of her body in a container near a Goldsboro road has now been charged with murder.

Goldsboro Police Department said the body of 59-year-old Contrena A. Wooten, of Goldsboro, was found inside a container on the side of East Holly Street around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the State Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

Officers arrested 62-year-old Rocky Marciana Ashford, of Goldsboro. He was charged with concealment, failure to report, and secretly disposing of a body.

On Tuesday, Goldsboro Police announced that Ashford is being charged with murder.

State Bureau of Investigation agents joined local officers to investigate the death.

Those with information are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.
