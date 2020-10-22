fatal shooting

Grifton man charged with first-degree murder in weekend Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Grifton man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of another man last weekend in Rocky Mount.

Officers responded to a shots fired call along the 700 block of Luper St just after midnight Saturday. Officers found a 30-year-old man dead at the scene.

Thursday, Bryan Antwan Daniels, 31, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and posession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.

The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountedgecombe countynash countyfatal shootingshootingman killededgecombe county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Man killed in Rocky Mount shooting
Rapper Fetty Wap's brother shot and killed in New Jersey
Man dies after being shot in Fayetteville, police say
Man fatally shot while standing outside in Durham
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC State cancels week-long spring break
Lewd Fort Bragg tweets were not part of a hack after all
Wake County reveals COVID-19 school bus procedures
Hunger Relief Day still happening at NC State Fair
Cooper extends Phase 3 as COVID-19 metrics surge
Charlotte coffee shop brings on COVID-killing robots
Clayton firefighter back home after battling COVID-19 for months
Show More
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
Texas student says officers beat her over face mask
GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett despite Dems' boycott
Faith gatherings among factors for recent spike in COVID-19 clusters
Man killed in Rocky Mount shooting
More TOP STORIES News