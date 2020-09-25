Man charged with murder in May shooting of young mother on US 70 near Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office has formally charged a manin a shooting that shut down parts of U.S. 70 West near Garner in May.Terrance Laquan Scott, 28, has been charged with murder.Investigators said he allegedly shot Jasmine Nicole Upsher, 23, during a domestic incident in May of this year. A burgundy SUV was traveling toward Clayton near Raynor Road on May 4 when a witness heard gunshots come from the car and saw a woman being pushed out of a car.Authorities said Scott then drove less than a mile from the shooting scene before crashing into a median. Police said he then shot himself.After months recovering at WakeMed, Scott was taken into custody and served with a warrant for murder. He was denied bond.The Sheriff's Office said the investigation showed Scott and Upsher were in a previous relationship and have children together.