Man charged with posting nudes of 15-year-old on Instagram

EMBED </>More Videos

Cary man charged with allegedly posting nude pictures of a 15-year-old online

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Cary Police arrested and charged a man after he allegedly posted nude pictures of a 15-year-old girl on Instagram.

The man has been identified as 20-year-old Joshua Whittlesey.

RELATED: Nude Instagram pictures involving Wake teens linked to cyberbullying

Whittlesey was allegedly in a relationship with the 15-year-old and posted the nude pictures on Instagram after she refused to continue their relationship.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Whittlesey has been charged with extortion, the disclosure of private images and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Whittlesey is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pornographyinstagramarrestCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hillsborough police arrest 2 found with explosive device in Walmart parking lot
Police identify 3 people arrested during Silent Sam demonstration
Teen charged in phone threat at Rolesville High School
Rates of three STDs reach record highs, CDC says
Police: 6-year-old made up story of being attacked by bullies
New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone
At least 1 dead after crash in Johnston County
Paul McCartney to start 2019 US tour in Raleigh
Show More
Homeless man speaks after N.J. couple ordered to return GoFundMe donations
'Top Gun' sequel put on hold until 2020
North Carolina firefighters help find lost dog's owner
Healthier Frappuccinos? Starbucks is testing out new recipes
Gutsy granny pulls snakes from barbecue grill
More News