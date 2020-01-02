Man who drove from Maryland to Goldsboro to see teen girl charged with statutory rape: Sheriff

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities say a man who drove to Goldsboro from Maryland after communicating with a 15-year-old girl through Facebook has been charged with statutory rape.The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Alejandro Hernandez was found with the girl by her mother at their Goldsboro home on Wednesday.Hernandez was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond. The 24-year-old has a Frederick, Maryland address.Authorities did not say how long Hernandez had been communicating with the girl.